NEW DELHI: In a significant blow to Maoist insurgents, at least 18 Naxalites, including a top commander, were killed in a major anti-Naxal operation launched by the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday. The operation, conducted jointly by the Chhattisgarh Police's District Reserve Guard and the Border Security Force (BSF), unfolded in the forested areas within the Chhotebethiya Police Station limits. The operation was meticulously planned after receiving specific intelligence inputs, indicating the presence of Maoist rebels in the Binagunda area. The BSF, in coordination with the District Reserve Guard, initiated the operation to root out the insurgency.

Chhattisgarh | Bodies of 18 CPI Maoist cadres who have been neutralised during an encounter in Kanker, have been recovered: BSF



7 nos AK series rifles and 3 nos Light Machine guns have been recovered from the place of occurrence. During the EOF, 1 BSF personnel sustained a… https://t.co/frdqfG4OxL April 16, 2024

Fierce Gunfight Underway

Upon encountering the Maoist insurgents, the BSF team faced heavy gunfire, triggering a fierce exchange of bullets from both sides. Despite the intense resistance from the CPI Maoist rebels, the security forces retaliated effectively, resulting in the elimination of 18 insurgents, including the high-ranking Maoist leader Shankar Rao, who reportedly carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head.

Recovery Of Weapons

The aftermath of the operation saw the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons, including four AK-47 assault rifles, along with seven AK series rifles and three Light Machine Guns (LMGs) seized from the encounter site. The successful neutralization of the insurgents underscores a significant dent in the Maoist arsenal.

While the security forces dealt a heavy blow to the Naxalites, two Border Security Force personnel also sustained injuries during the gunfight. Fortunately, one of the injured personnel, who suffered a bullet wound to the leg, is reported to be out of danger, signifying the resilience and valour of the security forces in the face of adversity.

The operation, as of now, remains ongoing as security forces continue to comb the area for any remaining insurgents or potential threats. The sustained efforts of the security forces underscore the resolve to eradicate the menace of Naxalism from the region.

Encounter Days Ahead Of Polls

The timing of the operation, just days before the commencement of polling for the Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh, adds a significant political dimension. With only the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency set to vote in the first phase on April 19, and Kanker scheduled for the second phase on April 26, the encounter underscores the critical role of security in ensuring the conduct of free and fair elections amidst the backdrop of Naxal insurgency in the region.