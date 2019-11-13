close

Stubble burning

189 farmers penalised in Haryana for stubble burning

The Deputy Director of Agriculture department Babu Lal said that they have acted stringently on the stubble burning incidents in the state. 

Sirsa: The Haryana government on Wednesday said that 189 farmers have been penalised for stubble burning in the state.

The Deputy Director of Agriculture department Babu Lal said, "We have acted stringently on the stubble burning incidents in the state. 343 cases of stubble burning came to light out of which 34 farmers were booked and 155 farmers were fined an amount of Rs 4,22,000."

"We are making the farmers aware of not burning stubble. As compared to last year, fewer cases of stubble burning have come to light this year," he added. 

