19 districts in UP, 11 in Delhi fall in coronavirus COVID-19 red zone, check list

NEW DELHI: As many as 19 districts in Uttar Pradesh and all eleven in Delhi have been put in the 'no activity' or red zone. Among all states, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have the maximum number of red zones at 19 and 14 respectively, followed by Tamil Nadu at 12 and all of Delhi's 11 districts have been marked as 'no activity' zones.

In Uttar Pradesh, Delhi's NCR region, Gautam Buddha Nagar, has been marked as red zone, while Ghaziabad is in the orange category. Other regions include the state capital of Lucknow, Agra, Saharanpur, Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Firozabad, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Rae Bareli, Varanasi, Bijnor, Amroha, Sant Kabir Nagar, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Mathura and Bareilly.

Delhi's other NCR, Gurgaon — which comes under Haryana — has been marked in orange zone.

A day after the central government extended the nationwide lockdown till May 17, the Delhi government on Saturday said that all the 11 districts of the national capital will remain under red zone up till the same period.

Sharing more details, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "In all the 11 districts of Delhi there are more than 10 cases, so all of them come under Red Zone." "The services defined by the government for red zone will be allowed," he added.

The minister`s statement came a day after the Union Health Ministry divided all the districts across India into red, orange and green zones.

The 11 districts in Delhi - South-East, Central, North, South, North-East, West, Shahdara, East, New Delhi, North-West, South-West - have containment zones and positive COVID-19 cases.

Among all the districts, South-East has the highest positive cases and also the highest containment zones. With 1,571 positive cases, the South-East district has 20 active containment zones.

On the other hand, the North-West district has the least - three - containment zones. In terms of cases, North-East and South-West have the least number of positive cases, both having 66 each.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday split 733 districts across India into red, orange and green zones, pulling out all metropolitan cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad into the 'no activity' or red zone.

According to the list, there are 130 red zones, 284 orange zones and 319 green zones in India. Besides, two hundred and seven districts have been marked as non-hotspot zones.

Here's the state-wise list of red, orange and green zones:

Red Zone is where cases are constantly coming up. Red Zones are determined by how many active cases are in those areas, how many cases are doubling in how many days, how much testing is happening, and what is the feedback.

The areas that are neither in the Green Zone nor in the Red Zone are placed in the Orange Zone. Green Zone are those districts where no case has come in the last 21 days.

Stringent restrictions will be enforced in red zone areas till the lockdown, which was extended till May 17, ends, said the Health Ministry. There will be partial easing in orange zones and liberal easing in green zones.

In order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday (May 1) extended the nationwide lockdown by another two weeks. As per the latest notification, the third phase of lockdown will be enforced until May 17.

The Home Ministry made the announcement as lockdown 2.0 was coming to end on May 3.

The government took the decision after a comprehensive review, and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the COVID-19 situation in the country. The Union Home Ministry issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, on Friday to further extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also issued fresh guidelines, under which, all the domestic and international air travel, movement of trains, metro and inter-state buses for public transport, except those permitted by the MHA, will be prohibited.

For the past few days, Prime Minister Modi has been continuously holding meetings on this issue. After talking to the Chief Ministers on April 27, and then deliberating with senior ministers and taking the opinion of experts, he decided to extend the lockdown.