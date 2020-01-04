हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Northern Railway

19 trains delayed due to low visibility in Northern Railway region

According to the IMD, there will be no cold wave in the country till January 4.

19 trains delayed due to low visibility in Northern Railway region
Representational image

New Delhi: At least 19 trains have been delayed by several hours due to dense fog in different parts of northern India, railway officials said on Saturday. The delay was caused due to foggy weather in many parts of the country even though several weather forecast agencies have claimed that temperatures have increased by 3-4 celsius in many northern states. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said mercury rose by a few degrees in Uttar Pradesh, and some parts in Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh. 

According to the IMD, there will be no cold wave in the country till January 4.

Northern Railway, Trains, Low visibility, Delhi, India
