1971 India-Pakistan war: Longewala hero Bhairon Singh Rathore, who Suniel Shetty portrayed in 'Border', dies aged 81

New Delhi: 1971 India-Pakistan war war veteran whose bravery at Rajasthan's Longewala post was depicted in the Bollywood movie 'Border', Nayak (retd) Bhairon Singh Rathore passed away at the age of 81 in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. War veteran took his last breath in Jodhpur AIIMS on Monday (December 19). Confirming the demise of the 1971 Indo-Pak war hero, the force tweeted, "The braveheart took his last breath at AIIMS, Jodhpur, today. DG BSF and all ranks condole the passing of Naik (retd) Bhairon Singh, Sena Medal, the hero of the Longewala battle during the 1971 war. BSF salutes his intrepid bravery, courage, and dedication towards his duty."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over his death.

"Naik (retd) Bhairon Singh Ji will be remembered for his service to our nation. He showed great courage at a crucial point in our nation's history. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Shah, in his Tweet, remembered his meeting with the war hero during his visit to Jaisalmer in December last year, saying the "tale of his bravery will keep motivating the future generations."

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over the sad demise of war and said "Deeply saddened at the demise of the brave son of Rajasthan Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh ji, whose exemplary bravery at the Longewala post during 1971 India-Pakistan war can never be forgotten," in a tweet.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May the departed soul rest in peace," he said in another tweet.

Deeply saddened at the demise of the brave son of Rajasthan Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh ji, whose exemplary bravery at the Longewala post during 1971 India-Pakistan war can never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/7KzoZN07Zg — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 19, 2022

Rathore was deployed at the Longewala post in the Thar desert of Jaisalmer, commanding a small BSF unit of six to seven personnel that was accompanied by a 120 men company of the Army's 23 Punjab regiment. It was the bravery of these men that decimated an assaulting Pakistani brigade and tank regiment at this location on December 5, 1971.