BJP Claims '400 Paar', Has Any Party Achieved It So Far?

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha election completed all its seven phases on Saturday and three days left to know the result of the general election 2024. The NDA-led BJP claiming to secure a victory in more than 400 seats. The Saffron party has used the slogan “400 paar” during the election campaign. Crossing 400 seats is already India’s electoral history which happened only once, Congress secured a victory on more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha Election.

After the Independent Congress becomes the largest and most prominent party in India. The grand old party has secured 300 plus seats in many terms of Lok Sabha Elections. In 1957 the party hit the highest tally of 371, while in 1951-52, 1957, 1962 and 1971 the party won more than 300 seats. In the post-emergency election, the party secured victory on 154 seats but later in 1980, Congress recovered to 353 seats.

1984 Congress Historical Victory



In the 1984 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress Party won more than 400 seats under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi. 1984 election was the last year when Congress from its government on its own. Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of the country. But later in 1989, the party lost power and never achieved a majority in the Lok Sabha on its own.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated on 31 October 1984 at her residence on Safdarjung Road, New Delhi. After this, the command of the Congress Party came into the hands of Rajiv Gandhi. There was nationwide sympathy towards Rajiv Gandhi due to the brutal assassination of Indira Gandhi. The 1984 Lok Sabha elections were held in three phases and the Congress Party got 404 out of 514 seats. Most of the country voted in December that year while voting for Punjab and Assam was held in September 1985, Congress was also successful in winning 10 seats in these two states.