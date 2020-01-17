1993 Mumbai blast convict 'Dr Bomb' Jalees Ansari, who jumped parole, arrested

New Delhi: Jalees Ansari, a doctor by profession and convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, who was out on parole, and had gone missing from his home in Mumbai, was on Friday (January 17) arrested from Kanpur. A joint search was launched by Mumbai Crime Branch, Mumbai ATS and other intelligence agencies after Ansari was reported to have gone missing during his parole.

Ansari, also known as 'Dr Bomb' for his alleged expertise in bomb-making, was reportedly staying at his Mumbai residence after being released on 21-day parole. However, he mysteriously disappeared on Thursday morning following which his family members lodged a 'missing' complaint at the Agripada Police Station. In their complaint, one of Ansari's four sons Zaid told the police that his father was missing since the morning of January 16.

The Mumbai Police then launched a manhunt to trace Jalees Ansari, wanted in over 50 bomb blast cases all over the country. The Mumbai Police also deputed several teams to locate him.

Ansari has been serving a life term and was recently released from the Ajmer Central Prison in Rajasthan.

During the parole period, Ansari was directed to visit the Agripada Police Station to mark his attendance every day. Over 250 people died while 713 others were injured after a series of bomb blasts rocked Mumbai City on March 12, 1993.