MUMBAI SERIAL BLAST

1993 Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Fatally Attacked In Kolhapur Jail

Amid the argument, some under-trial inmates removed the iron cover from drainage and smashed the covinct's head.

|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 06:09 PM IST|Source: PTI
Mumbai: A convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case was fatally attacked by five inmates in Kalamba Central Jail in Kolhapur on Sunday, police said. Prima facie, an argument with other inmates over taking a bath in the bathroom area of the jail resulted in the attack on 59-year-old Munna alias Mohammad Ali Khan alias Manoj Kumar Bhawarlal Gupta.

Khan was serving life imprisonment in the serial blasts case. "Amid the argument, some under-trial inmates removed the iron cover from drainage and smashed Khan's head, following which he collapsed on the ground. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead," the police official said.

The attackers are identified as Prateek alias Pilya Suresh Patil, Deepak Netaji Khot, Sandeep Shankar Chavan, Rituraj Vinayak Inamdar, and Saurabh Vikas. Kolhapur Police has registered a case of murder against the five men. They will be arrested soon, the official added.

The single-day serial bomb blasts in Mumbai on March 12, 1993, resulted in 257 fatalities and more than 1,000 injuries.

