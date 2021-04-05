2.5 feet tall Azeem Mansuri gets engaged to girl from Hapur, check this cute couple's photo

New Delhi: Nearly a month after taking the social media by storm for his video approaching the police to find a bride for him, Azeem Mansuri a 2.5 feet tall man from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has found a bride.

On March 31, Azeem met 3 feet tall Bushara, a First Year B.Com student hailing from Hapur. The two got engaged and will get married after she completes her graduation.

Earlier, Azeem who was unable to find himself a suitable match had reached the Shamli police station and requested the police to help him find a bride. He was seen demanding the police help him find a match.

After the video went viral, marriage proposals started flooding in for him.

Hapur residents Haji Ayyub and Shahid Mansoori, saw the video and took up the matter with Bushra's family who liked Azeem.

After that Bushra's family approached Azeem's family in Kairana. Thereafter, Azeem's family visited Bushara in Hapur and confirmed their engagement.

Incidentally, Azeem had also reached out to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with his request to find a suitable bride but that did not work out. After which, he reached the police station wiht the unique request.