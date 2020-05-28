2-5 magnitude low-intensity earthquake jolts Faridabad, tremors felt in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A low-intensity earthquake jolted Haryana’s Faridabad, neighbouring Delhi, on Thursday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the low-intensity earthquake measured 2.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale with its epicentre in Nacholi in Faridabad.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 8km East of Faridabad, Haryana, according to the seismologists.

The quake hit around 4.24 PM, triggering panic among the local residents, who rushed out of their houses for their safety.

There was no report of any loss of life or property so far.

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 had hit Delhi on May 15. Mild tremors were felt in the Pitampura locality of Delhi.

So far, this was the fifth such earthquake to have hit the national capital territory in a month and the third one in May.

Earlier in the month, a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 had hit Delhi with the epicentre near Wazirpur in northeast Delhi. The same location and the nearby areas were the epicentre of the earthquakes on April 12 and April 13 of magnitude 3.5 and 2.7, respectively.

Of the five seismic zones, Delhi falls under the fourth zone.

The region around Delhi is known for seismic activities and cities closer to Delhi like Alwar, Hisar, Sonepat, Ajmer have recorded seismic activities in the past.