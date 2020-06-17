2.5 magnitude quake hits 103 kms north of Mumbai, no casualty reported

Mumbai: An earthquake measuring 2.5 hit near Mumbai in Maharashtra at around 11:51 am on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

There are no reports of any casualty yet, more details are awaited.

On Monday, an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on Richter scale rocked Rajkot city, while on Sunday, the Kutch area in Gujarat recorded an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude on the Richter scale with the epicentre at 118km north-north-west of Rajkot. Two earthquakes within 24 hours.

While the national capital and adjoining areas have recorded more than a dozen earthquakes and mild tremors over the past two months.

According to some top geologists of the country, 10 low to moderate intensity tremors, shaking Delhi-NCR in the span of one and a half month indicate that a powerful earthquake could strike India's National Capital in near future.

One of the reasons for increasing numbers of tremors hitting Delhi is that the local fault system here is quite active. Such fault systems around Delhi are capable of producing an earthquake of magnitude around 6 to 6.5, IANS quoted Indian Metrology Departmen official as saying.

Since April 12 to May 29 this year, ten earthquakes have been recorded in Delhi-NCR by National Centre for Seismology.

During this period, four tremors in Uttarakhand and six in Himachal Pradesh were also recorded.