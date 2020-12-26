2 Al-Badr terrorists gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian; encounter underway

SHOPIAN: Security forces on Saturday (December 26) killed two terrorists, affiliated with Al-Badr outfit, in an encounter in the Kanigam area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), J&K confirmed the report and added that two jawans also sustained injuries during the gunbattle.

The injured jawans were taken to hospital and provided medical treatment.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists started in Kanigam village in Imamsahib belt of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday on specific inputs. A joint team of Police, army’s 44 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

"Last night, we started an operation in Shopian on specific inputs. Two Army Jawans were injured last night and were hospitalised. Both terrorists have been neutralised today. They belong to Al-Badr," Dilbag Singh was quoted by ANI as saying.

Meanwhile, the gunbattle is still underway, the DGP informed, adding that 'no casualties have been reported from our side'. According to sources, some terrorists are still believed to be holed up in the area.

"Shopian Encounter Update: 1 more unidentified #terrorist killed (Total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

The encounter in Shopian came just a day after two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Kreeri in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.