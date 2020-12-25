Two Army personnel injured, terrorist killed during encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Two Army personnel were injured and a terrorist killed on Friday during an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The exchange of fire took place at Kanigam Village of the district and an unidentified terrorist was killed.

The encounter started after security forces had credible input about the presence of two to three terrorists in a house in the area. The area has been cordoned off. Heavy firing continued from both the side.

As per an official release, "A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Kanigam village in Imamsahib belt of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday. A joint team of Police, army’s 44 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area."

"The joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter. However, the militants are trapped in a building and exchange of firing has been stopped.". The Rashtriya Rifles (RR) always takes measure to persuade terrorists to surrender than neutralising them, said the release. As in previous encounters, 44 RR has succeeded to surrender terrorists, it added.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.