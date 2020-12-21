हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

2 arrested for abducting, planning 'nikaah' after religious conversion of 21-yr-old woman, in Uttar Pradesh

Speaking to PTI, Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said that the woman's family members had registered a complaint on December 19 against three persons after which the team began investigating the matter. 

Representational Image

Shahjahanpur: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday (December 20) said it arrested two people for allegedly abducting and trying to convert a 21-year-old woman in Shahjahanpur.

The accused, identified as Mohsin and Sadiq, were arrested under the new anti-conversion law. According to the police, they had also made arrangements for the 'nikaah' of the abducted woman.

Speaking to PTI, Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said that the woman's family members had registered a complaint on December 19 against three persons after which the team began investigating the matter. Anand said that the woman was found and two of three accused persons, were arrested and sent to jail. 

The woman used to work at a brick-kiln in Baslia village under the Katra police station area and she was abducted on Saturday, the officer said adding that a case has been registered against them under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

The woman has been sent for medical examination, the SP said and added that efforts are on to arrest the third accused person.

