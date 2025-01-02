Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2838608https://zeenews.india.com/india/2-bangladeshi-nationals-among-4-arrested-in-crackdown-on-illegal-immigration-in-delhi-2838608.html
NewsIndia
ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

2 Bangladeshi Nationals Among 4 Arrested In Crackdown On Illegal Immigration In Delhi

A team was deployed to conduct thorough searches and gather intelligence to locate undocumented immigrants. The team was systematically briefed for day and night patrolling, ensuring effective vigilance and proactive measures against illegal activities.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2025, 10:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

2 Bangladeshi Nationals Among 4 Arrested In Crackdown On Illegal Immigration In Delhi Representational Image. (ANI)

Amid the massive crackdown on illegal immigrants and the fake documentation racket in the national capital, the Delhi Police has arrested four people, including two Bangladeshi nationals, DCP South, Ankit Chauhan, said. A Bangladeshi national who was illegally residing in the national capital was apprehended and deported to Bangladesh following a verification drive launched by the staff of the Vasant Kunj South Police Station in the South West District.

The illegal immigrant identified as Md Bablu, a resident of Demra village in Dhaka, Bangladesh, was deported to Bangladesh through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The authorities acted on a tip-off during an evening patrol on Tuesday regarding an illegal Bangladeshi national in the area. Acting upon the information, the team rushed to the spot and intercepted Bablu, news agency ANI reported, citing officials.

In response to rising concerns over the unauthorized stay of migrants, including Bangladeshi nationals, in the capital, the South West District Police have intensified efforts to identify, detain, and repatriate individuals residing without valid Indian documents.

A team was deployed to conduct thorough searches and gather intelligence to locate undocumented immigrants. The team was systematically briefed for day and night patrolling, ensuring effective vigilance and proactive measures against illegal activities.

Meanwhile, Delhi police have identified more than 25 "illegal" immigrants from Bangladesh and have started the process to deport them to their home country, an official said. Special Commission of Police Law and Order Madhup Tiwari said that the drive to identify "illegal" immigrants from Bangladesh was being carried out on the orders of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

"Following the LG's direction, we have launched a campaign in which we have started identifying illegal immigrants and deporting them. In Zone 2, the Southern zone, we have identified more than 25 such illegal immigrants so far and have also started the work of deporting them. At the same time, we had a big success in the South district, where we busted a racket in which we not only saw their route to come to India but also caught the people involved in it, who used to make their Aadhar cards here illegally," Tiwari told ANI.

Further efforts are being made to identify more illegal migrants.

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK