MP TRAIN DERAILMENTS

2 Coaches Of Somnath Express Derails Near Jabalpur, No Casualties Reported

The train, which operates under the number 22191 and runs between Indore and Jabalpur, was approaching Jabalpur Railway Station when the incident occurred.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 08:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In the early hours of Saturday, two coaches of the Somnath Express derailed near Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Fortunately, as the train was nearing a stop, the damage was minimal, and no casualties were reported. The train, which operates under the number 22191 and runs between Indore and Jabalpur, was approaching Jabalpur Railway Station when the incident occurred.

Incident Detail

The derailment took place at around 5:50 AM, about 150 meters from the Jabalpur station, specifically near platform number 6. The train was moving at a very slow speed, almost at a "dead stop," when two front coaches went off the tracks. Due to the low speed, the accident's impact was limited, preventing any injuries to passengers.

Railway Officials Respond

Harshit Shrivastava, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of West Central Railway, confirmed the incident. He stated, "The train was approaching Jabalpur Railway Station when the derailment occurred. All passengers are safe, and the derailment happened at a very slow speed, minimizing damage."

