New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that over three crore ‘pucca’ (concrete) housed were built by the government under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna adding that the scheme empowered the poor and became a symbol of women empowerment.

Taking to Twitter, the PM wrote, “We have set an important milestone in our resolution to provide a pucca house to every poor family in the country. It is only with the cooperation of Indians that it has been possible to construct more than three crore houses. These houses with basic amenities have also become a symbol of women's empowerment today.

देश के हर गरीब को पक्का मकान देने के संकल्प में हमने एक अहम पड़ाव तय कर लिया है। जन-जन की भागीदारी से ही तीन करोड़ से ज्यादा घरों का निर्माण संभव हो पाया है। मूलभूत सुविधाओं से युक्त ये घर आज महिला सशक्तिकरण का प्रतीक भी बन चुके हैं। pic.twitter.com/6jmMcMs21J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2022

Launched in 2015, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (rural), aims to provide ‘pucca’ houses to the poor population of the country who cannot afford or build a shelter. The initiative was launched with a target of building 2 crore affordable houses by 31 March 2022.

Under the PM Awas Yojana (rural), the construction of 2.52 crore houses has been finished. For this, the amount of Rs 1.95 lakh crore was sanctioned.

As many as 58 lakh houses have been constructed under the PM Awas Yojana (Urban) so far.

An amount of Rs 1.18 lakh crore was sanctioned for the purpose.

Every house comes with basic facilities including the gas connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, water connection and electricity

As per the PM Awas Yojna Urban website, around 122.69 lakh houses have been sanctioned by the Centre so far, while 92.7 lakh houses have been grounded.

