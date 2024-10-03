Advertisement
2 Days Before Voting, Ashok Tanwar Returns To Congress In A New Challenge For BJP

Former MP Ashok Tanwar made headlines on Thursday by rejoining the Congress party during a rally featuring Rahul Gandhi in Mahendragarh district, Haryana.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Image: IANS

Senior leader and former MP Ashok Tanwar defected from the BJP to rejoin the Congress at a rally in Mahendragarh district, Haryana, just two days before the state elections. This significant shift is expected to bolster the Congress party's chances of regaining power after a decade. This move comes just two days before the state goes to the polls on October 5, marking a significant setback for the BJP, where Tanwar had joined earlier this year.

As Rahul Gandhi wrapped up his speech, the crowd received an unexpected announcement to hold on for a few moments. Moments later, Tanwar strode onto the stage, greeted by applause as it was declared, "Aaj unki ghar vapsi ho gayi hai" (Today, he has returned to the Congress fold).

Tanwar, who previously had a close relationship with Gandhi, left Congress in 2019 due to differences with senior leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. His decision to rejoin the party just hours before the campaigning deadline is seen as a strategic move that could bolster Congress's efforts to regain power in Haryana, where the BJP has been in control for the past decade.

In a heartwarming moment, Tanwar shook hands with Rahul Gandhi and exchanged pleasantries with Hooda, who welcomed him back with a supportive pat on the back. Senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal was also present, highlighting the significance of the occasion.

Before his return to Congress, Tanwar had briefly joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in April 2022 and had also spent some time with the Trinamool Congress. His experience and connections within the political landscape are expected to provide a boost to Congress's campaign as they gear up for the elections.

With Tanwar's homecoming, Congress aims to energize its base and rally support in a state where the battle for power is heating up. The stage is now set for an intense electoral showdown as candidates make their final pitches to voters ahead of the upcoming polls.

