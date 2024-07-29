Advertisement
ROAD ACCIDENT

2 Dead, Several Injured As Truck Hits Group Of Kanwariyas In Madhya Pradesh's Morena

The accident took place in the early morning after which the Kanwariyas blocked the National Highway.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2024, 09:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A truck collided with a group of Kanwariyas, killing 2 and injuring at least six received are injuries after truck collided with a group of Kanwariyas. The tragic accident occurred at Deori Gharial Center on National Highway 44 in the civil line area of  Morena district in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The accident took place in the early morning after which the Kanwariyas blocked the National Highway, creating a traffic jam. Excessive police presence at the scene is trying to clear the blockage.

Following the horrifying accident, the dead and injured were taken to the Districts Hospital. Reportedly, Kawariyas, residents of a village under the Sihoniya police station area in Morena district.

Further details are awaited.

