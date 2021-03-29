हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

2 feared dead in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, search underway

The unidentified terrorists attacked a meeting at Dak Bungalow in Sopore.

File Photo

New Delhi: Two people are feared dead in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Monday (March 29, 2021). As per the latest reports, the area has been cordoned and a search operation is underway.

A civilian and a Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have reportedly lost their lives, but there's no official confirmation on this yet.

The unidentified terrorists attacked a meeting at Dak Bungalow in Sopore.

According to the locals, a meeting of BDC chairperson Fareeda Khan of the Langate Handwara was being held at the Dak Bungalow and when the militants opened fire on them. 

(More details awaited)

