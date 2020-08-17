2 jawans, one cop martyred as terrorists attack CRPF, police team in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Two CRPF soldiers and one Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police got martyred after some unidentified opened fire on them in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (August 17).

Sources said that the terrorists attacked a joint naka party of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and Police at Kreeri area of Baramullah district. Security forces have cordoned off the area and search operation has been launched to arrest the terrorists.

"The two CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) soldiers who were injured in the Baramulla attack today have succumbed to injuries," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General, Jammu & Kashmir Police.

The two soldiers of CRPF were were rushed to nearby hospital for treatment but both succumbed to their injuries.

This is second such attack on security forces in the last 24 hours in north Kashmir. On Sunday (August 16), a joint team of forces were fired upon terrorists in orchards of Sopore village.

