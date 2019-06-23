close

2 kids dead after wall collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, CM Adityanath announces compensation

Amethi: Two children died and another was seriously injured on Sunday when a wall collapsed due to rain in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Daya Ram said Saif (12) and Farhan (7) died when the incident occurred at a village in Munshiiganj police station area. Afaq (12) sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in neighbouring Sultanpur district for treatment, the police said.

Live TV

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives, and conveyed his condolence to the family members of the deceased. He further directed the district administration to provide due compensation to family members of the deceased children.

Adityanath directed the district magistrate to immediately ensure financial aid to the next of the kin of the deceased. He also asked officials to ensure that the injured boy gets adequate treatment, an official statement said.

