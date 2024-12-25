Bhimtal Bus Accident: At least two people were killed and 20 others were injured after a bus traveling from Pithoragarh to Haldwani met with an accident near Bohra Kun in Bhimtal, Nainital, on Wednesday, as reported by news agency IANS. Following the accident, rescue operations by police, locals, and NDRF-SDRF teams began. The injured were hospitalized in Haldwani.

Uttarakhand: A bus traveling from Pithoragarh to Haldwani met with an accident near Bohra Kun in Bhimtal, Nainital. Rescue operations by police, locals, and NDRF-SDRF teams are ongoing. Two fatalities reported; 20 injured were hospitalized in Haldwani pic.twitter.com/DtCOCerSGn December 25, 2024

The bus fell into a ditch about 100 meters deep in the Bhimtal area, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday, citing officials. As per the officials, the bus belongs to Roadways and was going to Haldwani with 20 to 25 people onboard.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | A team of SDRF team is carrying out a rescue operation at the Bhimtal bus accident site along with local police and the Fire Department pic.twitter.com/cqvFvFjzNy — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2024

After receiving information, a relief team SDRF reached the spot, and the rescue operation began. "Today, on 25 December 2024, information was received from the District Control Room, Nainital, that a roadways bus has crashed near Bhimtal, on which the rescue teams of SDRF have left for the spot from Post Nainital and Khairna," SSP Nainital Prahlad Meena said, as quoted by ANI.

Reacting to the accident, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the local administration has been directed to carry out immediate relief and rescue operations. "The news of the bus accident near Bhimtal is very sad. The local administration has been directed to carry out immediate relief and rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers," the CM said.