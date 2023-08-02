trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643673
2 LeT Hybrid Terrorists Arrested with Arms and Ammunition in Baramulla Ahead of Independence Day

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 02:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

In a significant breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla have successfully arrested two Hybrid Terrorists associated with the LeT terror outfit. Acting on specific intelligence regarding the movement of terrorists in Town Baramulla, who were planning to carry out terrorist activities in view of the forthcoming Independence Day 2023, a joint operation was conducted by Baramulla Police, 53 Bn CRPF, and Army 46 RR.  The suspects, identified as Faisal Majeed Ganie, son of Abdul Majeed, from Bungalow Bagh Baramulla, and Nourul Kamran Ganie, son of Mohammad Akbar Ganie, from Bagh-e-Islam Old Town Baramulla, attempted to flee upon noticing the joint security checkpoint at Azadgunj Old Town Baramulla but were tactfully apprehended.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that both individuals are hybrid terrorists associated with the banned terrorist organization LeT. They had procured the seized arms and ammunition with the intention of carrying out terrorist activities in Town Baramulla on the occasion of Independence Day.

The Police Station Baramulla has registered a case under the Indian Arms Act and UA (P) Act, and further investigations are underway to unravel the full extent of their terror plans. This successful operation highlights the commitment and vigilance of the security forces in ensuring the safety and security of the region ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

