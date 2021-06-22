हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kanpur

2 months after marriage, man learns wife is transgender, accuses in-laws of duping him

According to the complaint, the man, who got married on April 28, had discovered the truth when he tried to consummate the marriage. He claimed the genitals of his wife were not fully developed due to which she was unable to establish physical relations with him. He said when he took his wife for a medical examination, he learnt that she was transgender.

2 months after marriage, man learns wife is transgender, accuses in-laws of duping him
Photo courtesy: Pixabay

Kanpur: A man has filed a case against his in-laws, accusing them of luring him into a marriage with a transgender, police said. The man, in his complaint, has accused his in-laws of deceiving him by keeping him and his family in dark at the time of the marriage.

According to the complaint, the man, who got married on April 28, had discovered the truth when he tried to consummate the marriage. He claimed the genitals of his wife were not fully developed due to which she was unable to establish physical relations with him.

He said when he took his wife for a medical examination, he learnt that she was a transgender.

"A resident of Shastri Nagar married a woman from the Panki area of the district. After their marriage, the bride was found uncomfortable in making relationships with the groom, and told him that she had health issues. As the days passed, the man began to suspect that something was amiss. He finally took his wife to a gynaecologist for a check-up who confirmed that she was a transgender," said Police Inspector Kunj Bihari Mishra.

The man lodged an FIR along with the medical reports of his wife on Sunday. The FIR was filed under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC against the bride, her parents and the mediator.

The Inspector further said, "An FIR against eight persons, including man`s in-laws has been lodged under relevant sections of the IPC, and investigations are underway. Action will be taken based on the investigations."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KanpurUttar PradeshUP manMarriageTransgendercrimeIn-laws
Next
Story

BJP's vaccination policy has been failure after failure: AAP MLA Atishi

Must Watch

PT23M34S

DNA: Have you seen the certificate of conversion?