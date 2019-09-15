2 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

At least two Naxals, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Gyarapatti forest of Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra on Sunday. Sources told Zee Media that six Naxals got injured in the encounter and the security forces have recovered automatic rifles and other ammunition from the site of encounter.

The security forces launched the operation after receiving specific inputs about the presence of Naxal Bhaskar, who is the mastermind of May 1 landmine blast in Kurkhera. Security forces had received inputs that Bhaskar was present in the area with his friends and they launched a combing operation to nab him. It is learnt that Bhaskar got injured in the encounter and security forces are trying to find him.

It may be recalled that a policeman was martyred on August 28, 2019 when an encounter took place between the Odisha Police and the Naxals in Malkangiri district on the border of Chhattisgarh and Odisha. A Naxal cadre was also killed in the exchange of fire that took place in Bondaghati area of the district.