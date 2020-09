SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two terrorist associates from Awantipora and Khrew areas of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.



Police recovered incriminating material of proscribed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen and Al-Badr from the possession of arrested terror associates.

An FIR - 127/2020 was registered at Awantipora police station and another - 56/2020 was filed at Khrew police station under relevant sections of the law.

Further details are awaited.