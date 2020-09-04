हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Baramulla

2 terrorists gunned down during encounter in Baramulla's Pattan area in Jammu and Kashmir

The encounter had broken out at the Pattan area in the wee hours of Friday after forces received specific inputs about the presence of a few terrorists in the area. 

2 terrorists gunned down during encounter in Baramulla&#039;s Pattan area in Jammu and Kashmir
ANI photo

SRINAGAR: In a joint operation, security forces on Friday (September 4) killed at least two terrorists in an encounter in Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The encounter had broken out at the Pattan area in the wee hours of Friday after forces received specific inputs about the presence of a few terrorists in the area. However, the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who then retaliated strongly to the gunfire. 

An army officer along with an Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel was injured in the gunbattle. They were immediately rushed to the 92 Army Base Hospital where their condition was said to be stable. 

Meanwhile, the identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained. 

On September 3, forces arrested three Overground Workers (OGW) of a terror group in Baramulla's Pattan area.

Tags:
BaramullaPattanYediporaJammu and KashmirEncountergunbattle
Next
Story

After video of a couple being harassed goes viral, Delhi Police arrests two people

  • 39,36,747Confirmed
  • 68,472Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

Globally, 463 million schoolchildren unable to access online learning during school closures, says UNICEF Report
PT3M38S

COVID-19 Impact: Globally, 463 million schoolchildren unable to access online learning during school closures, says UNICEF Report