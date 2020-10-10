हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kulgam

2 terrorists gunned down during encounter in Chingam village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

The encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in the early hours of Saturday in Chingam village.

2 terrorists gunned down during encounter in Chingam village in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kulgam
File photo

KULGAM: Security forces on Saturday (October 10) killed two unidentified terrorists in an ongoing encounter in Chingam area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained. 

The encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in the early hours of Saturday in Chingam village. A police officer said a team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and 1 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint cordon-and-search-operation in the area after they received specific inputs about a few terrorists holed up in the area.

He said as the joint searching team cordoned the spot, terrorists hiding fired upon the searching team. The fire was retaliated and an encounter started.

The entire area was under cordon and all the entry and exit points were sealed. Forces placed flashlights to ensure that terrorists do not take advantage of darkness and flee from the spot.

Kulgam Chingam Encounter Terrorism Jammu and Kashmir
