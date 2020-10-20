2 terrorists kileld by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian; AK rifle, pistol seized

SHOPIAN: One more terrorist was killed during an encounter at Melhura area in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. In total, two terrorists have so far been killed by security forces in the encounter. With this, the Shopian encounter came to an end, said Indian Army.

The forces recovered an AK rifle and a pistol from his possession. The identity and group affiliation of slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained. The encounter between security forces and terrorists had started on Monday and continued for several hours before it finally came to an end on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, security forces had also arrested another injured terrorist from Anantnag, said Kashmir Zone Police.

The development came a day after terrorists shot dead a police officer who was returning home after offering prayers at a mosque in Anantnag district. The incident took place in Bijbehara area of the district on October 19.

Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat was rushed to Bijbehara sub-district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. Bhat was presently posted at Police Training Centre in Lethpora in Pulwama district. Terrorists fired upon Inspector Bhat near his residence in Sundpora Kanelwan area in Bijbehara of Anantnag.

The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot. An investigation in the matter is underway, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

An official statement read, "Today at about 1830 hours terrorists fired upon a police inspector identified as Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat son of Mohammad Ramzan Bhat resident of Chandpora Kanelwan near his residence. The officer received gunshot injuries and was evacuated to a nearby hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom."

Police registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. "The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime," a statement read.

