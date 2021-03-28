2 terrorists, one Army soldier killed during encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

New Delhi: Two terrorists have been gunned down while an Indian Army soldier has been killed in action and another sustained injuries during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday (March 27, 2021).

The injured Army soldier has been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital and is stable, as per the latest reports.

According to officials, the encounter broke out between the security forces and the terrorists in the Wangam village of the Shopian district in South Kashmir.

"01 more unidentified terrorist killed (Total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said.

Meanwhile, one Pistol along with one M4 and one AK-47 have been recovered.

Earlier, a police official told that a joint team of Police, Army's 34RR and CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in Wangam after the inputs of the presence of terrorists in the area.

He said, "Searching party was fired upon by the hiding militants as the cordoned suspected the spot and the fire was retaliated resulting in an encounter."

The sources in the police said that two to three militants are believed to be trapped inside the cordon, however, the actual number can be told once the operation ends.

This is to be noted that it's the third encounter of the month in the Shopian district. In the last two encounters, six terrorists including a top Jaish commander have been killed.