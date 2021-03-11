Two Jaish terrorists killed in Kandipora encounter, arms and ammunition recovered

In 18-hour long operation security forces claimed have killed unidentified terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit on Thursday (March 11). Earlier yesterday at around 6 pm evening an encounter raged between security forces and terrorists in Kandipora village of Bijbehara in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

SSP Anantnag Sandip Chowdry confirmed that two Jaish terrorists have been killed. “Our team had a specific input about the presence of two terrorists in Kandipora village of Anantnag, as we got the input we with 3RR and CRPF launched the operation in the area. The operation was on all night and this morning also for many hours operation was on after the operation got concluded two terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad got killed, their identity is being ascertained it will take some time.” SSP said.

Due to darkness operation was suspended on Wednesday (March 10) night and operation resumed on Thursday morning with first light.

A police official said “ On Wednesday evening a joint team of Police, Army’s 03 RR and CRPF launched a Search Operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area. as the searching team cordoned the spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, and an encounter started.

This is the second encounter in Kashmir valley in the last 48 hours earlier day before in Tujar area of north Kashmir security forces claimed have killed the chief of Al-Badar terror out for in an encounter.

Beside police managed to bust two terror modules that were planning to carry a Pulwama like a suicide attack. Police said they have recovered a huge quantity of explosive arms and the vehicle which was supposed to be used in a car bomb blast.

