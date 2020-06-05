20 Delhi Metro staff members test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: As many as 20 staff members of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), staying in Delhi-NCR, have tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 till date, an official said on Friday (June 5).

"Around 20 staff members of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them are asymptomatic and are doing well," ANI quoted an official saying.

"Along with the rest of the country, DMRC is also fighting the battle against COVID-19. Delhi Metro's employees have shown exemplary resilience in reporting back to their duties to keep the Metro system in all readiness for eventual resumption of services. #DMRCFightsCOVID," the DMRC put out a tweet.

Many DMRC employees have been comng to office or to station premises to ensure smooth resumption of services, whenever the orders come from the government.