DMRC

20 Delhi Metro staff members test positive for COVID-19

Around 20 staff members of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them are asymptomatic and are doing well, said DMRC.

PTI photo

New Delhi: As many as 20 staff members of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), staying in Delhi-NCR, have tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 till date, an official said on Friday (June 5). 

"Around 20 staff members of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them are asymptomatic and are doing well," ANI quoted an official saying. 

"Along with the rest of the country, DMRC is also fighting the battle against COVID-19. Delhi Metro's employees have shown exemplary resilience in reporting back to their duties to keep the Metro system in all readiness for eventual resumption of services. #DMRCFightsCOVID," the DMRC put out a tweet.

Many DMRC employees have been comng to office or to station premises to ensure smooth resumption of services, whenever the orders come from the government.

DMRCDelhi MetroCOVID-19CoronavirusDelhi metro staff
