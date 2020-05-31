200 special trains start operations from June 1; over 1.45 lakh passengers to travel on Day 1

New Delhi: The Railways, which is all set to start partial passenger trains operations from June 1 announced on Sunday that at least 200 trains will be operated from tomorrow. The national transporter said that more than 1.45 lakh passengers will take journey on trains on the first day of it resuming its operation.

It added that around 26 lakh passengers booked for from June 1 to June 30.

These services will be in addition to Shramik Special trains and 30 Special AC trains being run since May 12. Passengers will have to reach station at least 90 minutes before departure and those with confirmed/RAC tickets shall be only allowed to enter the Railway Station and board the train.

As per MHA guidelines, all passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to enter/board the train.

This is the second slew of special passenger services that marked the Railways graded restoration of its trains which were suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. These trains will have both AC and non-AC classes and fully reserved coaches.

These trains will be "special trains run on the pattern of regular trains" and will cover tier 2 cities and also major state capitals like Mumbai and Kolkata, Railways said.

Earlier special Rajdhani trains with only AC coaches connecting Delhi to other major cities were operated.