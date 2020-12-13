हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
2001 Parliament attack: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, leaders pay tribute to martyrs

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah too took to Twitter to pay tribute to the martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack. 

New Delhi: As India marks the 19th year of the Parliament attack today (December 13), Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to remember the “valour and sacrifice” of the martyrs.

The PM tweeted, “We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them.”

 

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah too took to Twitter to pay tribute.

While commemorating those who sacrificed their lives in the deadly attack, the President vowed to “defeat the forces of terror”. He wrote, “The nation gratefully remembers the brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending the Parliament on this day in 2001. While commemorating the great sacrifice of those defenders of the temple of our democracy, we strengthen our resolve to defeat the forces of terror.”

 

The Union Defence Minister and Union Home Minister extolled the brave security personnel for their courage and sacrifice

Meanwhile, a ceremony was organized outside the Parliament building to pay tribute to the martyrs. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, Union Defence Minister, Union Home Minister, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav and Congress' Rajiv Shukla were among those who attended the ceremony and observed a moment of silence for the deceased.

On December 13, 2001, the Parliament was attacked by terrorists trained by Pakistan-based terrorist outfits-- Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The terrorists had entered the Parliament complex in a car using a fake identity sticker. During the gunfight between security personnel and the terrorists, nine people died, including eight security personnel and a gardener, while 22 people were injured in the attack. All five terrorists were killed by security forces outside the main building where MPs were present. 

