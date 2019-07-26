2002 Akshardham temple attack: Main accused terrorist Yasin Butt arrested in J&K; brought to Gujarat

The main accused in the 2002 Akshardham temple attack in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Yasin Butt, was on Friday arrested from Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. He was arrested by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and later brought to Ahmedabad. The terrorist was brought from the airport amid tightened security.

The Gujarat Police is committed to arrest all accused terrorists. ATS has been looking for Yasin, the main conspirator of the attack, for three years.

The ATS and Chetak commandos were deployed at the airport. The team of three ACPs and two police inspectors came with Butt in a special plane.

The ATS will keep Butt for today and hand him over to the Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Saturday. Yasin Butt was supplied arms and bombs to attack Akshardham by a terrorist identified as terrorist Chandkhan.