When are you quitting politics, JP Nadda asks Mamata Banerjee after Batla House encounter verdict

New Delhi: A day after Delhi Court awarded the death penalty to 2008 Batla House encounter convict, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader JP Nadda asked Mamata Banerjee when is she quitting politics as the West Bengal CM had said that she would quit politics if the encounter turned out to be true.

Recalling the incident, BJP's National President said, "The Batla House incident took place 13 years ago where the Delhi Police was fighting the terrorists. When a terrorist Ariz Khan was arrested there, Mamata didi said that this encounter is fake, if it will be true, I will leave politics."

Nadda added, "The court has now ordered that Ariz Khan should be hanged. I ask when will you retire from politics Mamata Didi?"

BJP's National President's comments came while he was addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Kotulpur.

Earlier on Monday, a Delhi court had awarded the death penalty to convict Ariz Khan for the murder of Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in the Batla House encounter case. The incident encounter took place on September 19, 2008, in Delhi's Jamia Nagar.

During the election rally, Nadda continued his attack on the TMC supremo and alleged that Mamata Banerjee dispensation has not done anything for the welfare of farmers and 'Adivasis' in West Bengal. He claimed that after practising politics of appeasement for years, the West Bengal Chief Minister has started reciting Sanskrit slokas to assert her Hindu identity.

"I am told that Mamata Banerjee is now doing Chandi Path. But in the last 10 years, you have been engaged in minority appeasement. You have stopped Saraswati Puja in the state and immersion of idols of goddess Durga," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party Central Election Committee is likely to meet on Wednesday to finalise candidates names for the fifth and sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

The state will witness eight-phased Assembly polls that are scheduled to begin from March 27. The votes will be counted on May 2.



Live TV