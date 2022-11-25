topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
2018 Australian woman murder: Indian man with 1 million dollar Bounty On Head arrested by Delhi police

Queensland Police has offered a bounty of 1 million Australian dollars for the whereabouts Rajwinder Singh who is accused of killing Toyah Cordingley in 2018.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 01:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Delhi Police special cell on Friday (November 25) arrested the accused of killing an Australian woman in Queensland in 2018. The Queensland Police took on Twitter to confirm the arrest of Rajwinder Singh who is accused of killing Toyah Cordingley in 2018. The accused was apprehended in a joint operation run with CBI, Interpol and a special cell with the help of intelligence inputs.

"We can confirm a man has been arrested in India today following a significant investigation into the tragic death of Toyah Cordingley in Far North Queensland in 2018," wrote Queensland Police.

Earlier this month the Queensland police offered the largest bounty for the whereabouts of Singh, worth 1 million Australian Dollars. Australian HC to India, Barry O’Farrell AO, on November 3, 2022 noted the announcement by Queensland Govt of an AUD 1 million (or approx 531 lakh rupees) reward for info leading to the location and arrest of Rajwinder Singh, who is wanted in relation to the murder of one Toyah Cordingley in 2018.

Indian-origin Nurse, Singh was accused of killing 24-year-old Toyah Cordingly in Far North Queensland. The accused killed the woman when went to the beach to walk her dog. As per media report, the accused left Australia after the murder leaving his wife and three children behind.

