'2024 Has Been Very Unfortunate': Manipur CM Biren Singh Says Sorry For Violence, Hopes For Prosperous 2025

Manipur has witnessed a tumultuous year with violence rocking the state amid the Kuki vs Meiti row. With 2024 coming to an end, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday apologised for the violence and hoped for a restoring normalcy in 2025. He said that the state's progress in the past three months has been positive.

"This entire year has been very unfortunate. I feel regret and I want to say sorry to the people of the state for what is happening till today, since last May 3. Many people lost their loved ones. Many people left their homes. I really feel regret. I would like to apologise," said CM Singh.

He further hoped for return of normalcy in the coming months. "After seeing the last 3-4 months' progress towards peace, I hope that with the New Year 2025, normalcy and peace will be restored in the state. I want to appeal to all the communities of the state that whatever happened has happened. We now have to forget past mistakes and have to start a new life. A peaceful Manipur, a prosperous Manipur, we should all live together," said CM Biren Singh.

Sharing the details of the violence, CM Singh said that around 200 people have died, around 12,247 FIRs were registered and 625 accused have been arrested so far. "Around 5,600 arms and weapons including explosives and around 35,000 ammunitions were recovered. Good progress is there in tackling the issues. The central government has provided enough security personnel and enough funds to help the displaced families and enough funds to construct new houses for the displaced persons," said Singh.

Fresh Recovery Of Arms

Meanwhile, the security forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Imphal West district of Manipur, police said on Tuesday. The seized items include pistols, guns, rifles, a carbine and hand grenades, the officials said.

Manipur Violence Background

Once celebrated for its cultural harmony, Manipur now grapples with escalating divisions, leaving thousands displaced and communities trapped in perpetual fear. In 2024, the rift between the Meitei community in the valley and the Kuki tribes in the hills widened further, sparking human casualties, widespread violence, mob assaults, and even drone strikes on civilian areas. Peace remains elusive as tensions show no signs of abating.

The year started on a violent note when four villagers were gunned down by cadres of the banned Peoples' Liberation Army in Thoubal district on January 1. The incident, linked to disputes over money collected through illegal drug trade, forced the state government to impose prohibitory orders in all five valley districts.

The Lok Sabha elections were held in April against the backdrop of intense ethnic tension between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities.

For the first time, the ethnic violence, previously confined to Imphal valley and surrounding districts of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi and Moreh border town in Tengnoupal district, took a new turn when a man was found dead in Jiribam district bordering Assam in June. The incident triggered a fresh wave of ethnic violence, widespread arson, gunfights, and the torching of houses between members of the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

More than 1,000 people were internally displaced following a spate of gun attacks by armed groups of respective communities in the previously peaceful district, inhabited by multiple communities.