New Delhi: As four Punjab Congress leaders and former ministers joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (June 4, 2022) said that BJP will play a big role in the politics of the state and will emerge as the largest party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. While addressing state BJP leaders, including core group members, office-bearers and district presidents, Shah also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and said that in just three months, its face of "deceit and deception has been exposed".

"BJP will play a big role in the state politics...Whosoever wants to join hands with us will have to be a small partner and we will also welcome those who want to come into the BJP fold," he was quoted as saying by the PTI news agency.

Shah also recalled the historic sacrifices of the people of Punjab for the protection of religion and rights of the people.

"I want to assure the people of Punjab that the Centre and the country stand with every citizen of Punjab and this crisis situation in Punjab will not be allowed to worsen," the Union Home Minister said.

चंडीगढ़ में @BJP4Punjab के कोरग्रुप, पदाधिकारी,जिला व मोर्चा अध्यक्षों और अन्य नेता व कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ बैठक कर हर बूथ पर संगठन को मजबूत बनाने हेतु विस्तार से चर्चा की। मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में एक सशक्त भाजपा ही पंजाब को सुरक्षित रख यहाँ की सांस्कृतिक विरासत को आगे बढ़ा सकती है। pic.twitter.com/BM8VjOE0mQ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 4, 2022

"One shudders to think what will it (AAP) do in five years," Shah said as he was apparently hitting out at the AAP government over the law and order situation.

He assured his party workers that the BJP will emerge as the largest political party during the 2024 general elections as people are "dissatisfied" with the AAP and they are waiting to root them out in the next elections.

Shah, while putting all political rumours to rest, said the BJP will contest elections on its own and whosoever wanted to join it will have to contest on its 'lotus' symbol.

The remarks came after four Punjab Congress leaders - Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora and Gurpreet Singh Kangar - joined the BJP in Chandigarh.

Former Congress MLA from Barnala, Kewal Dhillon, and former SAD MLAs Sarup Chand Singla and Mohinder Kaur Josh also joined the BJP.

They joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Som Parkash, state unit chief Ashwani Sharma, and senior party leaders Dushyant Gautam, Tarun Chugh, Sunil Jakhar and Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Balbir Sidhu, a three-time MLA from Mohali, was the health minister in the previous Congress government, while Gurpreet Kangar, a three-time MLA from Rampura Phul, was the revenue minister.

Verka, a prominent Dalit leader from the Majha region, is also a three-time legislator and was the minister for social justice and and empowerment and minorities in the previous government.

Sunder Sham Arora, a former MLA from Hoshiarpur, was the industry and commerce minister in the previous Congress government.

Balbir Sidhu's brother Amarjit Singh Sidhu, who is the mayor of Mohali corporation, also joined the BJP.

Balbir Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora and Gurpreet Kangar were dropped from the ministries after the Congress replaced Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister last year.

After Sunil Jakhar left the Congress and joined the saffron party, it was speculated that more leaders would quit the grand old party.

(With agency inputs)