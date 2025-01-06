2024 Spiritual Report By Khanna Gem

The year 2024 has been spiritually transformative, marked by the influence of Saturn. This planetary alignment has brought about spiritual renewal, self-discovery, and introspection for many individuals. This year also saw a significant milestone for Khanna Gems, the world’s leading brand for astrological gemstones, as it acquired the distribution rights for Aura Scanning technology and launched its sub-brand, “The Spiritual Clinic.” To further its mission, Khanna Gems established a data analytics and R&D team to analyze aura scan data from people across demographics. Their report sheds light on the most commonly blocked chakras and their alignment with ongoing dashas, as well as effective remedies for spiritual and emotional well-being.

Chakras Blocked or Experiencing Negative Energy (in Descending Order):



1. Root Chakra: The foundation of stability, security, and survival.

● Possible reason for blockage/negative energy: Increased stress and financial instability.



2. Heart Chakra: Represents love, compassion, and emotional balance.

● Possible reason for blockage/negative energy: Emotional problems and instability.



3. Naval Chakra:Associated with personal power and confidence.

● Possible reason for blockage/negative energy: Feelings of instability and an insecure environment.

4. Throat Chakra: Governs communication and self-expression.

● Possible reason for blockage/negative energy: Fear of judgment leading to unexpressed emotions.



5. Third Eye Chakra: Represents intuition and spiritual insight.

● Possible reason for blockage/negative energy: Persistent negative emotions clouding perception.

6. Crown Chakra:Connects to spirituality and enlightenment.

● Possible reason for blockage/negative energy:Experiences of betrayal or trauma.

7. Solar Plexus Chakra: Linked to self-worth and self-esteem.

● Possible reason for blockage/negative energy: Fear of rejection impacting self-confidence.

Most Effective Remedies for Chakra Healing (in Descending Order):

1. Precious Gemstones:

Wearing unused, non-heated, and untreated gemstones is an easy and effective solution for chakra balancing. Khanna Gems as the most trusted name in the industry, offers authentic gemstones to ensure optimal astrological benefits.

2. Chanting of Mantras:

Data suggests that chanting mantras holds immense power in resolving chakra imbalances. Meditation

3. Yoga

4. Rudraksha

5. Crystals

6. Affirmations/Auto Suggestions

7. Essential Oils

Gemstones that provided the most benefits (in Descending Order):

1. Ruby

2. Emerald

3. Yellow Sapphire

4. Blue Sapphire

5. Iolite

6. Diamond

7. Red Coral

Demographic Insights:

62% of participants were women, of which 83% fell within the age group of 30-45. Alignment of Blocked Chakras with Dashas: A notable 74.39% consistency was observed. However, inconsistencies were linked to what researchers termed the boiled egg and boiled potato theory.

Boiled water hardens an egg but softens a potato, showing that the same condition affects things differently. Likewise, Aura scanning reveals the chakra already affected, as life situations impact everyone differently. It’s ideal to choose gemstones based on both astrology and aura for balanced benefits.

Comments from Leadership at Khanna Gems:

Pankaj Khanna, Chairman, Khanna Gems, said: "The 2024 Spiritual Report emphasizes the growing importance of mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being in today’s world. At Khanna Gems, they are proud to lead this journey by offering scientifically-backed aura scanning technology and remedies. Our commitment is to help individuals unlock their potential and live balanced, fulfilling lives."

Aaradhya Dev Khanna, Director & CEO, Khanna Gems, said: "This report not only highlights the spiritual challenges of our times but also offers practical solutions. With our sub-brand ‘The Spiritual Clinic,’ we aim to provide a holistic approach to spiritual health, blending ancient wisdom with modern technology. Khanna Gems remains dedicated to empowering individuals through trusted, high-quality gemstones and other remedies."

About Khanna Gems:

Khanna Gems is the world’s biggest brand for astrological gemstones founded in 1987 by famous astrologer, Mr. Pankaj Khanna. The brand is known for transparency and quality and has 37 years of legacy in the field of astrological gemstones.

About The Spiritual Clinic: The Spiritual Clinic is Khanna Gems’ venture into spirituality. They are the pioneers of Aura Scanning in India. To know more, visit https://youtu.be/P-19e796wqU

