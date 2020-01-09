हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Railway

21 Delhi-bound Indian Railway trains delayed due to low visibility

Low visibility conditions continue to affect the movement of Railway trains, mostly in the northern region of the country. 

21 Delhi-bound Indian Railway trains delayed due to low visibility

New Delhi: Low visibility conditions continue to affect the movement of Railway trains, mostly in the northern region of the country. The bad weather is expected to delay at least 21 Delhi-bound trains, by one to over six hours, on Thursday (January 9). 

According to Chief PRO, Northern Railways, Maldah-Delhi Jn Farakka Express (13483) is running late over six hours, while Dibrugarh-Delhi Jn Brahmputra Mail (15955) along with Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express (12801), and Gaya New Delhi Mahabodhi Express trains are likely to witness a delay of about four hours, followed by Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Duruntoo Express (12281) is running behind its schedule by 3 hours. 

The list of delayed trains is given here: 

Notably, the bad weather conditions had also affected the movement of several trains including Faizabad-Delhi Express (14205) along with Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express (12723) witnessed a delay of six hours, followed by Katihar-Delhi Champaran Humsafar Express (15705) that ran behind its schedule by 4 hours on Tuesday. 

On Monday, a lot of trains were delayed due to fog and bad weather. Rewa-Anand Vihar Express witnessed a delay of five hours and 30 minutes, while Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express was running behind its schedule by 4 hours, according to Northern Railway officials.

Earlier on Sunday, Indian Railways witnessed a delay in 26 Delhi-bound trains by 2 to 5 hours due to fog in several parts of northern India.

