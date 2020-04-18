21 Indian Navy personnel test coronavirus COVID-19 positive, contact-tracing on

A total of 21 serving personnel have been tested positive for COVID -19 within naval premises at Mumbai. This number includes 20 sailors of INS Angre, a shore establishment at Mumbai.

Most of the cases are asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on April 7, 2020. The 20 Navy personnel undergoing treatment for COVID-19 were part of the logistics establishment of Western Naval Command, said Official sources.

The 21 Navy personnel who have tested positive reside in the same accommodation block at INS Angre. All of their primary contacts have been tested for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the entire living block was immediately put under quarantine - containment zone and INS Angre too is under lockdown. The Indian Navy has said all actions as per established COVID-19 protocol are being taken.

However, there are no cases of infection onboard ships and submarines and the Indian Navy continues to actively support the National effort in the fight against COVID -19.

INS Angre or Naval Barracks as it’s called is the shore-based logistics and administrative support establishment of the Western Naval Command. It works as a base depot for ships and units based in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in India stood at 14,378 out of which 11,906 are active cases and as many as 1,991 people have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, said Ministry of Health data on Saturday morning. The cases saw a jump by 991 and 43 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state till date with more than 3000 cases.

