Black Magic Steps In Karnataka Politics, Claims DK; Says 'Goats, Buffaloes, Sheeps And Pigs...'

In the middle of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has dropped a dramatic bombshell on Thursday. Straight out of an episode of 'Political Supernatural', Congress leader claims that his political rivals have been moonlighting lately to perform black magic at a temple in Kerala. Serious ‘Aghoris’ and ‘tantriks’ have been deployed to target the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and him. According to IANS, DK said, “The ritual is underway and is being conducted against me, the CM, and to destabilize the Congress government.”

According to Shivakumar, these opponents are conducting a mystical 'yagya' near the Rajarajeshwari temple in Kerala to destabilize the Congress government. The yagya, named ‘Raja Kantaka’ and ‘Marana Mohana Stambhana’, is designed to eliminate enemies. The guest list for this ritual involves 21 red goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheep, and five pigs. The animals will be allegedly sacrificed, as per a report by the IANS.

When asked if leaders from the BJP or JD-S were behind this, Shivakumar played it cool and said, “Why would I bother about it? It is their attempt. It is their belief. No matter what they attempt, the forces we believe in will protect us.” In order to counter the 'opposition's mischief', Shivakumar said, “I pray to God for a minute every day before going to work."

When pressed to name the persons carrying out such a ritual, Shivakumar suggested the media should play Sherlock Holmes and investigate who's behind the ritual.