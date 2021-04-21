2,105 more beds added to Central Govt Hospitals for COVID-19 patients in Delhi

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday (April 20, 2021) informed that 2,105 more beds have been added to the Central Government Hospitals for COVID-19 patients in Delhi.

Out of the 2,105 beds, 1,875 are oxygen beds and 230 are ICU beds that have added to the hospitals including Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Jhajjhar, ESIC Okhla, ESIC Jhilmil, and All India Institute of Ayurveda in Sarita Vihar.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that now the number of beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi has increased by more than 4 times, from the 510 beds available on March 1, 2021.

They added that the field Hospitals and makeshift facilities are also being set up with the help of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), whereby 46 additional beds at Safdarjung Hospital and 240 beds at Lady Hardinge Medical College are expected to come up over the next two weeks.

In addition, in the DRDO facility in Dhaula Kuan, 250 ICU beds were made operational on April 19 and another 250 ICU beds are being made operational on April 21.

The Indian Railways is also providing 50 coaches with 16 beds each at the Shakur Basti station, amounting to 800 beds, which can be used as isolation beds by the Delhi government. Further, Railways will also provide 25 coaches with 16 beds each amounting to 400 beds in its Anand Vihar facility by April 21.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday had urged the Centre 'with folded hands' to provide medical oxygen to Delhi.

"Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi," he tweeted, adding some hospitals are left with just a few hours of it.

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 20, 2021

In another tweet, he added, "I urge the Central government with folded hands to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi."

Delhi, going through its fourth COVID-19 wave, recorded 28,395 new coronavirus cases and 277 deaths on Tuesday. On Monday, the national capital had seen 23,686 cases and 240 fatalities.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 20th April 2021#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/WIkthNPBX3 — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) April 20, 2021

Delhi's cumulative tally has now risen to 9,05,541, of which, 85,575 are active cases.