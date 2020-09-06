हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

22-year-old woman strangled to death by husband in Uttar Pradesh

A 22-year-old married woman from Delhi was allegedly strangled to death by her husband on Sunday over demand for more dowry, police said.

22-year-old woman strangled to death by husband in Uttar Pradesh
File photo

Muzaffarnagar: A 22-year-old married woman from Delhi was allegedly strangled to death by her husband on Sunday over demand for more dowry, police said.

The incident happened in Purbaliyan village under Mansurpur police station limits of the district, they said, adding that the woman's husband has been arrested.
The victim has been identified as Zoya, who had married Sabir six months ago. She was being forced to get more dowry by her in-laws, police said.

According to SHO Manoj Chahal, a case was registered against three of the in-laws' members including the woman's husband Sabir, her father-in-law Mohammad Ali and brother-in-law Fayyaz. Sabir has been arrested.

According to the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's father Mukeem, a resident of Delhi, it stated that his daughter got married to Sabir six months ago and was being harassed for more dowry.

It is learnt that Sabir had attempted suicide over a tiff with his wife last week. On Sunday, Sabir had a heated argument and later allegedly strangled his wife to death.

This is the second such incident of a woman dying over a dowry dispute in the district.

On Saturday, a pregnant woman was strangled to death by her husband with the help of his family and later got dumped in the Ganga canal. The woman's body has still not been found, police said.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh policeUttar Pradesh crime
Next
Story

Centre proposes full refund in 15 days on air tickets booked before lockdown
  • 41,13,811Confirmed
  • 70,626Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M20S

Coronavirus cases in India reach 70,626, 1065 deaths reported in last 24-hours