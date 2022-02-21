23-year-old Hindu boy murdered for campaigning against Hijab in Karnataka, prohibitory orders clamped

Karnataka: A 23-year-old Hindu boy has been murdered for campaigning against wearing Hijab in schools and colleges in Karnataka's Shivamogga, triggering fresh tension over the issue.

According to sources, the victim has been identified as Harsha. He has been actively campaigning for secular uniforms in state’s schools and colleges. In view of the crime, the Shivamogga district administration has clamped prohibitory orders and announced a holiday for schools and colleges.

The victim is also reportedly linked to the right-wing Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal. According to the police, Harsha was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants on Sunday night near a petrol pump at the Ravi Varma Lane in Bharathi Colony.

The town, around 250 km from the state capital Bengaluru, had recently seen disruption in some colleges over the hijab row. However, the reason behind the Sunday killing is not immediately known.

After the incident, some supporters of the deceased man came out on the streets and unleashed their anger. Television footage showed several men pelting stones but it was not clear what their target was.

State’s Home Minister Araga Jnanendra rushed to Shivamogga and met the victim's family. He said the police have got ‘vital clues’ and would soon arrest those behind the incident. “A youth has been killed. Such incidents should not happen. Police have got the clue and surely, they (the accused) will be arrested soon. I appeal to people to maintain calm,” Jnanendra told reporters.

Reacting to the crime, Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa said, "I'm very disturbed by the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist. He was killed by 'Musalmaan goondas' (Muslim goons). I'm going to Shivamogga now to analyse the situation. We'll not allow 'goondaism'.''

I'm very disturbed by the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist. He was killed by 'Musalmaan goondas' (Muslim goons). I'm going to Shivamogga now to analyse the situation. We'll not allow 'goondaism': Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa pic.twitter.com/PRYxakUzJO — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R told reporters that prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in the town and orders have been given to shut all the schools and colleges.

“Police are investigating the case and trying to find out the criminals. We are also working with them. Already section 144 has been clamped in the entire city. So, we have announced a holiday for the schools and colleges,” Selvamani said.

Superintendent of Police B M Lakshmi Prasad told reporters that a task force has been formed to track down the criminals behind the incident. "Our priority is to find them out and get them punished. We request people to cooperate with us and not to act emotionally," Prasad told reporters.

