Mumbai: The Maharashtra CID on Tuesday (May 12) arrested at least 24 more accused who absconding in connection with the lynching of three seers in Palghar last month. With this, at least 133 people have been arrested in the case so far.

According to the police, nine minors have also been arrested among the 133.

Earlier, the Palghar SP was sent on leave whereas five policemen were suspended and 35 others were transferred for dereliction of their duties on the incident.