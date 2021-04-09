24 students test COVID-19 positive in JNU, administration directs strict guidelines

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday directed officials to "be vigilant and take all necessary measures" in order to control the spread of coronavirus infection on the campus.

The university observed in a statement that there are 27 active cases of COVID-19, including 24 students on the campus.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the central university has recorded 281 cases and five deaths among staff, family members of staffers, and pensioners.

In view of the rising cases of coronavirus, the university has sent out a number of instructions to the officials and residents of the campus which include ensuring adherence to safety guidelines like wearing a face mask, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing.

"The Provosts and Wardens of the hostels are required to be vigilant and take all necessary measures to enforce COVID-19 guidelines such as strict enforcement of wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing," it said.

It also advised the Dean of Students to frame "ethical guidelines and form hostel-level student committee" to sensitise hostel residents towards adherence of guidelines.

"The NSS and NCC students should volunteer to create social awareness in all the common premises of the campus in this regard. The sanitation department shall facilitate the sanitisation of workplace, common facilities and all points which frequently come into human contact for example door handles etc. All the stakeholders are encouraged to carry their own hand sanitiser," it said.

The entry of visitors will now be restricted to only through the north gate of the campus.

The varsity reiterated its earlier directive of making face masks mandatory in public places on the campus, including on the street, health centre, school buildings, library, offices, markets and dhabas.

The varsity has authorised security personnel to take photographs, "if anyone is not wearing the face mask" and stressed that "appropriate disciplinary action including fine shall be imposed in this regard".

Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,157, according to the city's health department.

The varsity may consider taking stricter actions like "restricting the movement or reducing the number of persons in the given premises or vacating of the premises, if the COVID-19 cases rise exponentially or lead to the potential development of red zone and containment zone", it said.

The university directed shopkeepers, staff of the canteens and other establishments to strictly follow the instruction to wear the mask at all times.

Goods should be only sold to those who are wearing a mask. Any violation would attract closure of shops, canteens for two days initially and further violation will be dealt with according to the guidelines issued by the central/Delhi governments/university notification, it said.

Live TV