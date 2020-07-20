250 guests may attend 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya

The 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on August 5 and sources told Zee Media that 250 guests will attend the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony.

Sources added that important saints of Ayodhya and all senior people associated with Ram temple movement will attend the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony. It is learnt that some senior office bearers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad will also be invited by Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to attend the ceremony.

Some senior Union ministers and ministers of Uttar Pradesh will also be present during the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony which will be attended only by a limited number of people due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. The prime minister is likely to remain in Ayodhya from 11 Am till 1:10 PM on August 5. Sources added that the prayers and other rituals related to 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple will begin at 8 AM on August 5.

The 'bhoomi poojan' will be done by priests from Kashi and some priests from Varanasi, which is also the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi, will also participate in 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony.

It is to be noted that members of Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, mandated by the Supreme Court, met in Ayodhya on Saturday (July 18) and agreed on two dates -August 3 and August 5- for 'bhoomi poojan' of the temple.